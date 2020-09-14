Monday, September 14, 2020
List of Evacuation Orders in Louisiana and Mississippi

Jacque Murphy 0 Comments

LOUISIANA

Orleans Parish

Jefferson Parish

The town of Grand Isle, Louisiana, on a tiny barrier island in the Gulf, issued a mandatory evacuation order on Sunday. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in the Jean Lafitte area of Jefferson Parish, too, including Barataria, Crown Point and Lower Lafitte.

Plaquemines Parish

Plaquemines Parish ordered mandatory evacuations for the entire East Bank of the parish and on the West Bank from Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery to Venice. A voluntary evacuation is in place from the community of Oakville to Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery.

St. Charles Parish

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for all St. Charles Parish residents.

St. John the Baptist Parish

Mandatory evacuations were ordered in St. John the Baptist Parish for Pleasure Bend and low-lying areas of the parish north of Interstate 10 in LaPlace, including Frenier, Peavine and Manchac. A voluntary evacuation order is in place for the rest of the parish.

MISSISSIPPI

Hancock County

Hancock County Emergency Management has issued a mandatory evacuation beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for all low lying areas, residents living on rivers, river inlets, bayous, creeks, and in travel trailers. Also, modular homes, mobile homes, homes under construction and or partially constructed homes.

