Lions Club Gives Back Through Community Projects

The Alexandria Lions Club’s mission is to support those in need through humanitarian services.

Their purpose is to strengthen the community.

Jackie Auebach is proud to serve as President of the Lions Club.

She volunteers and serves people who need her the most.

She enjoys getting kids involved in their projects.

This past April the Lions Club collected over 250 jars of peanut butter to the Food Bank.

5th graders from Phoenix Magnet Elementary helped collect 84 jars.

Hannah Flynn headed the peanut butter wars as part of a school project.

She brought in the most jars and was awarded a free dress day.

The Lions Club is involved in the “Cardboard For Critters Project.”

Jackie is collecting and cutting up boxes to donate to the Alexandria Zoo.

She is excited to raise money to expand its animal exhibits.

This month they are collecting towels, sheets, and blankets to B.A.R.K. Animal Rescue.

The Lions Club looks forward in making a difference in people’s lives.

Their goal is to help members gain good citizenship and service skills.

This June they are sponsoring youth camps for the mentally and physically challenged as well as a Diabetes Camp.

To get involved, contact your local Lions Club or visit the Alexandria Lions Club Facebook page.