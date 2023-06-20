Limitless Christian Academy Inspires Youth to Explore Different Math Careers

The Limitless Christian Academy was recently awarded a youth volunteer summer service grant from the Rapides Foundation.

Limitless Christian Academy uses community-based learning to teach students about leadership.

Limitless Christian Academy uses community-based learning to teach students about leadership.

LCA Volunteer Samiah Hicks says, “It means a joy to get out and help these little ones and show them the things of what they can do and everything, just to be a part of it, like it gets them an opportunity to get out and experience new things, learn new things, just keep their brain going.”

The academy invited Chase Bank Vice President Sheila Jones to show students how to explore different math careers.

Jones says, “Do the right thing, build lasting relationships, own customer issues start to finish, and exceed expectations.”

Youth volunteers participate to share their knowledge with younger students.

LCA Volunteer Jakayla Briggs says, “To me being a mentor means to take time out of my day to help people understand things and just be a tool for our community to help better fit the youth and you know, onto next generations.”

The $5,000 grant they received will be used for volunteer projects, mentorship, and tutoring until August 31st.

LCA will host the Math Camp at the Rapides Parish Library from June 19 to 22nd at 9 AM and a Reading Camp on June 26-29.