Arts Council presents Lightwire Theatre, featured on America’s Got Talent

Alexandria, LA – The Arts Council of Central Louisiana is proud to present Lightwire Theatre’s Moon Mouse, a cosmic adventure about celebrating differences. Marvin the mouse wants to be popular. Constantly bullied and picked on by the “cool” mice, he is labeled as a loser and a geek. To get away from the continuous badgering, he retreats into his science books and a world of fantasy. Join Marvin on the space adventure of a lifetime: a trip to the surface of the moon on his homemade rocket, where he meets a strange cast of misfit creatures, learns of infinite peril, and views awesome beauty. Will Marvin make his dreams come true and experience the glory and acceptance he craves?

This family-friendly light show will be presented at Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center on Saturday, January 20th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (65+), $10 for students/children (3 to 18), and $40 for a family (2 adults and 2 children). Children 2 and under get in free.

Lightwire Theater has been featured as semi-finalists on NBC’s America’s Got Talent and winners of Tru TV’s Fake Off. The group combines theater and technology to bring stories to life in complete darkness and are internationally recognized for their signature brand of electroluminescent artistry.

Lightwire co-creators Ian Carney and Corbin Popp met in New York City while dancing in Twyla Tharp’s Movin’ Out on Broadway. An immediate connection was made between the kindred spirits as they discovered their mutual love of art, theater and technology. After coming across a product called, “el wire,” the lights turned on and the possibilities seemed endless. Together, with their wives Eleanor and Whitney, they began to experiment with shapes and designs to develop puppetry-based neon creatures.

Tickets are available online at Ticket-Central.org, by calling (318) 484-4474, or at the door. Please note that ticket prices will increase by $5 at the door.