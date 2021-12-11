Lighting of City Christmas Tree, Santa’s Arrival Set for Thursday Evening

Alexandria, La. (December 7, 2021) — Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall, members of the Alexandria City Council and other dignitaries will formally open Alex WinterFete 2021 during the traditional Holiday Magic Ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday on the steps of Alexandria City Hall.

“This is one of the events I most look forward to each year, the lighting of the City Christmas tree and officially opening the Alex WinterFete celebration,” Hall said. “Our City employees have done an outstanding job of decorating the city, from the Christmas tree and lights downtown to the lights along the Red River and on the water towers. This is something that helps bring the community together in celebration, and I wish everyone a merry Christmas and a very happy holiday season.”

Ice skating, one of the signature activities of the award-winning Alex WinterFete, will open at 4 p.m. Thursday in the Alexander Fulton Mini Park across from City Hall. Following the Holiday Magic lighting ceremony, which includes Santa’s arrival, Ken Clear will perform on stage starting at 6 p.m. He will be followed at 7 p.m. by Second Samuel. Activities end Thursday night at 10 p.m.

WinterFete activities resume at 4 p.m. Friday. Highlights of Friday’s schedule include a performance by the band 92 Twenty at 6 p.m., the Pineville Christmas Parade at 7 p.m., a performance by the singing group Chapel Hart at 7:30 p.m. and then a performance by Cupid at 9 p.m., with activities wrapping up at 11 p.m.

Saturday’s Alex WinterFete schedule opens with the annual Ugly Sweater 5K at 8 a.m. Ice skating and other activities begin at 10 a.m. and go throughout the day. Live music begins on the main stage at 5 p.m. with The Set Ups. They will be followed by local country music recording artist Alex Smith at 7:30 p.m. Slack and Friends will perform starting at 9 p.m., with the fireworks over Red River scheduled for 10 p.m. Activities wrap up for the night at 11 p.m.

Alex WinterFete activities resume at 11 a.m. Sunday with food vendors opening up. The Christmas Parade will roll starting at 2 p.m. in downtown Alexandria. Ice skating will open at 3 p.m. and the festival comes to a close Sunday night at 8 p.m.

For a complete listing of activities please visit www.alexwinterfete.com or check out the Alex WinterFete Facebook page.