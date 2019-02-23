Light The Night Parade Moved to Monday, Feb. 25th

Saturday, February 23, 2019
Due to weather forecasts, we are forced to move our 2019 Light The Night Mardi Gras Parade. We have looked at several other dates and the only viable option is Monday Feb 25th rather than cancellation of this event. The Parade route and timing will remain the same. 7 pm from Louisiana College on Main Street to Alexandria, Left on 3rd Street to Johnston. We appreciate your understanding of this and felt that safety was the number one priority in making this decision. See you all Monday for the 2019 Light The Night Mardi Gras Parade with Grand Marshal Holli’ Conway!

