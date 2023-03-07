LifeShare’s 2023 Theme: Power of You

LifeShare is excited to announce their umbrella theme for 2023: The Power of You. This campaign launches Spring 2023 through the end of 2023. Power of You shows donors the impact of their donation. This campaign will include various patient’s stories in how LifeShare donations saved their lives.

LifeShare is providing a special “thank you” to those who donate starting March 1, 2023 with a Power of You T-shirt. In the summer months we will launch additional Power of You giveaways with a beach towel and water bottle. Every two month there will be a giveaway with the Power of You theme.

Power of You T-shirts will be available at LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives for the month of Mach through April 30th. Each T-shirt package will include an insert card that features an emotionally and educationally relevant recipient story. To make an appointment visit: www.lifeshare.org/give.