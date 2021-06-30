LifeShare teams with Waitr to Fight Blood Shortage in Alexandria – Drive Starts Tomorrow

Alexandria, LA – Waitr and LifeShare Blood Center are teaming up and pleading for your help to replenish the depleted blood supply here in Alexandria. The companies announced today that anyone giving blood in LifeShare’s annual United We Give campaign beginning Thursday, July 1 through Saturday, July 3 will receive a number of incentives – including free food delivery from Waitr.

LifeShare says its inventory of blood is depleted even more this summer than usual, due largely to the pandemic plus the typical summer drop in blood donations. Local hospitals depend on blood supply quantities to be maintained at all times, prompting the urgency of the drive.

A surprising statistic to many is one in three people will need blood at some point in their lives.

“To maintain the blood that families need, the community must unite together during the most challenging times to do their part,” said Benjamin Prijatel, Executive Director of Blood Operations for LifeShare. “United We Give aims to bring awareness to the need for blood and it serves as a reminder that we are all reliant on the community blood supply.”

In addition to receiving a code for a free delivery from Waitr, each donor for this special three-day event will receive a LifeShare ‘United We Give, United We Live’ T-shirt and a free box combo coupon from Raising Cane’s, the presenting sponsor.

All LifeShare Donor Centers have extended hours for the event.

Thursday, July 1: 8:00am – 7:00pm

Friday, July 2: 8:00am – 7:00pm

Saturday, July 3: 8:00am – 3:00pm

The Alexandria LifeShare donation facility is located at 2051 North Mall Drive in Alexandria.

To reduce the number of donors giving blood at one time, LifeShare and Waitr encourage donors to make an appointment at https://donor.lifeshare.org/donor/schedules/centers.

Donors can redeem the free Waitr delivery code until August 31.