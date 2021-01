As the COVID numbers rise, the critical need for blood also rises. Lowes in Pineville will have a mobile unit out there, Saturday, January 9th from 11a – 3p (subject change) or follow this link to find other mobile unit locations. buff.ly/2C29Mye

“You know what, this is the time for you to step up and be a hero, if you go and donate blood.” says Willis Knighton’s CAO, Brian Crawford