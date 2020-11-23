LifeShare Providing Thanksgiving Essentials to Donors

LifeShare Blood Center has so much to be thankful for this holiday season. Each year more than 100,000 people from across Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas roll up their sleeves to help patients at one of the many hospitals served by LifeShare.

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, LifeShare is providing a special “thank you” to those who donate blood ahead of the holiday. From Saturday, November 21st until Wednesday, November 25th, all LifeShare donors will receive a certificate for a free ham or turkey.

The certificates can be used at all major grocery stores including Walmart, Brookshire Brothers, Kroger, Albertson’s, and Rouses. They’re valid for any fresh, frozen, canned, or other variety of ham or turkey up to a $10 value.

“Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays,” said LifeShare spokesperson Benjamin Prijatel. “I love gathering with family, pigging out, and watching football. Unfortunately, a lot of families are separated right now. Many hospitals are at capacity, and the families of those patients are not allowed to visit because of COVID-19,” said Prijatel.

LifeShare is hoping the free turkeys and hams provide an extra bit of encouragement to donate blood and serve as a reminder of the need for blood to those who are healthy.

The vouchers are being provided at all LifeShare drives – including donor centers and mobile drives. To see when the LifeShare bus will be in your area, you can go to LifeShare.org or download the LifeShare app