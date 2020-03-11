Lifeshare Blood Center will celebrate Pi Day with Pizza Pie

LifeShare Blood Center is teaming up with Domino’s Pizza to give away free pizza to those willing to roll up their sleeve and save a life!

On Saturday, March 14th, anyone who donates lifesaving blood at a LifeShare blood drive in Louisiana will receive a coupon for a free Domino’s pizza.

The event is in recognition of Pi Day. Some may remember Pi – often rounded to 3.14 – from their high school geometry class.

But this event has nothing to do with math; it is all about saving lives and thanking donors by providing free pizza pies.

“Anyone can participate in this event,” says LifeShare spokesperson Benjamin Prijatel. “The only thing you need to know about math is that one donation equals one free pizza!”

The event comes as the COVID-19 continues to spread rapidly across the United States. Dozens of large blood drives have been canceled across the country as people become more cautious and apprehensive of attending large gatherings or coming into contact with others.

“While we at LifeShare have avoided any major disruptions thus far, the virus continues to spread, and we know it is a matter of “when” not “if”. Currently we have just over a day supply of blood. We can’t afford any setbacks,” says Prijatel.

This “pie for a pint” event is one-day only. Donors can go to LifeShare.org for a list of locations. Again, the offer is only good for blood drives being hosted in Louisiana on Saturday, March 14th.