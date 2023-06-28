LifeShare Blood Center to have “United We Give” blood drive

“If we wouldn’t have had the blood supply that he needed in that time period and he might not be here with us today.”

Elizabeth Gryder works at LifeShare Blood Center as the Account Manager, but learned just how important blood donations are from her nephew Korey.

“it doesn’t hit home until it’s one of your loved ones, until it’s one of your family members. You know, it really, really hit home when it was our family members.”

Korey received 10 different blood transfusions that helped save his life, and helping save lives is exactly why Matt Moore gives blood

“I started in my mother’s name. Breast cancer, she passed away from breast cancer.”

LifeShare Blood Center helps resource blood units that are used to assist people like Moore’s mom or even babies like Gryder’s nephew. When blood is needed by hospitals the available units need to match the demand or it could be a matter of life and death says Senior Mobile Specialist Chelsea Talbert.

“if they’re like having a life-threatening situation, it’s going to be hard to get them blood, said Matt Moore. “So that’s why we’ve been trying to encourage, and we do incentives, trying to get people to come and donate, which is why we’re having our united. We give drive”

Right now, LifeShare Blood Center has less than a day and a half’s worth of O positive blood, Korey also happens to be O positive. With limited units, if Korey was born right now his story could have been different.

“Honestly, if there was no blood supply for O-positive blood or even O negative, because O-negative can give the O-positive, he might not be here with us today.”

The ‘United We Give’ blood drive and Regional Director Aubrey Chatam give people an opportunity to donate, possibly save lives, and even get some added goodies this weekend.

“We also have these wonderful t-shirts as you see behind me,” said Chatam. “It’s a limited edition of these. We give those out as well as those $10 dollar Raising Canes gift cards.”

Mobile units as well as the center will be hosting the drive June 30th through July 3rd, and from experience Chatam says it’s a rewarding endeavor.

“You know, while you’re doing it, that you’re doing it to help someone. So, that makes you feel a little bit better.”

For more information go to LifeShare.org or call 318-445-7439.