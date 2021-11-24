Lifeshare Blood center offers free turkey/ham vouchers to donors

LifeShare Blood Center is encouraging volunteer blood donors to give before the holidays. Wednesday, November 24th, is the last day donors will have the opportunity to receive a LifeShare t-shirt and a voucher.

The voucher, valued at $15, can go towards the purchase of a turkey or ham. LifeShare is providing a special “thank you” to those who donate blood ahead of the holiday.

These vouchers may be used at all major grocery stores including Walmart, Brookshire’s, Kroger, Albertsons, and Rouses. They are valid for any fresh, frozen, canned, or other variety of ham or turkey up to a $15 value.

“The holiday season is a hard time for blood collections. LifeShare supplies over 100 hospital and medical partners with blood and plasma for the neediest among us. Since Thanksgiving is a time for family and friends to gather together, we hope these vouchers will remind families to give the gift of life this holiday season,” says Kourtney M. Washington, Director of Marketing & Communications.

Vouchers will be available at LifeShare donor centers and all mobile drives. For more information visit Lifeshare.org.