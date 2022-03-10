LifeShare Blood Center Gives Pancakes to Donors

LifeShare Blood center partnered with local IHOP restaurants to thank donors.

When donating blood from Monday, March 7th to Friday, March 18th, you can receive a free short stack of pancakes.

According to American Red Cross, donor turnout has reached its lowest levels.

LifeShare Blood Center says the number of young donors has dramatically decreased since COVID.

Regional Director Amy Reed encourages young people to see how rewarding it is to donate.

She knows the feeling of worrying about a sick loved one.

Apheresis Technician Lexi Fontenot feels the older generation recognizes the value of donating.

She has witnessed the positive effects donating can have.

She is passionate about educating the youth on its benefits.

Donations are used to treat patients with cancer, heart disease, and blood disorders.

By giving blood, you can give someone a second chance at life.