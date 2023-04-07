Lifeshare Blood Center Encourages Donors to Give with Turkey and Ham Giveaway

Lifeshare Blood Center will be giving away free turkey or ham vouchers to everyone who donates on Good Friday.

ABC 31 News Reporter Keisha Swafford has the story on how donors can give back for Easter.

Cliff Owens has been donating blood and platelets for 13 years.

“They break the blood down in different components. You have a machine that takes the red blood cells This takes plasma and or platelets. You have whole blood donations, and all of these are needed every day. It’s a good feeling knowing that you’re helping people. This is something I am able to do.”

With each blood donation, donors give back to those who need it.

Lifeshare Blood Supervisor Hannah Younger says, “You’re giving another person more time with their families that they may not have had if it wasn’t for you coming to spend 15, 20 minutes, 2 hours to help them have more time with their loved one.”

Owens says with every donation, it gives him a chance to save a life.

“Doing this enables people to live a more normal life sometimes.”

For Easter Sunday, Lifeshare asks the public to donate and be a blessing to others.

The center is also giving a free quilt to donors on Good Friday.