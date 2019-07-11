LifeShare asking for blood donations before storm makes landfall

With severe weather threatening the region later this week, LifeShare Blood Center is asking for blood donors to give blood before the storm hits.

“Historically, LifeShare donors have turned out to help after major events like September 11th, Hurricane Katrina, and other disasters,” said LifeShare Regional Director Jessica Sears. “But it’s the blood on the shelves before the rain begins to fall that helps save lives during and after the storm.”

Donors who want to help need to donate as soon as possible to ensure the blood is ready in time. Testing to make sure blood is safe to transfuse takes about 48 hours.

Many mobile blood drives planned for the week may be cancelled due potential severe weather. Fixed donor centers are planning to stay open as long as it is safe.

Donors in Central Louisiana can give at the Alexandria Donor Center, 2051 North Mall Dr:

Wednesday, July 10th, 8am-4p,

Thursday, July 11th, 8am-4pm

Friday, July 12, 8am-3pm

Saturday, July 13th, 8am-1pm

Donors with questions can call 409-838-5289.