Life after a high speed chase gone wrong

:Donald Wilkinson, was negligently injured (as an innocent bystander) in a high-speed chase in Alexandria, Louisiana in March 2019. The Alexandria Police Department was in pursuit of suspects in a residential neighborhood which ended on the service road on south McArthur. The suspects they were chasing plowed into my dad, leaving him with severe brain trauma. Since this accident, he has suffered immensely (physically, mentally, and emotionally). His quality of life has been stolen from him. -Brandon D. Wilkinson