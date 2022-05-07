Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungessor Speaks at Tourism Luncheon

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungessor was a guest speaker at the annual Tourism Awareness Luncheon at the Randolph Riverfront Center.

Tourism leaders were honored for their service.

The Tourism Luncheon awarded men and women who love Louisiana.

Executive Director Sherry Smith knows the importance of tourism in Louisiana.

Her dedication to help others create job opportunities inspired her to do her best work.

She received the Sherry Smith Legacy Award for 18 years of service to the Alexandria/Pineville Convention and Visitors Bureau.

She is grateful for everyone involved who helped promote tourism.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungessor is proud to be a Louisiana ambassador.

He was recognized as the heart and soul recipient because of his dedication to tourism.

He is proud to help bring people to Louisiana.

Their passion for tourism creates businesses and growth to the state.

Executive Director Sherry Smith is retiring this year.