Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser Speaks at Rotary Club

The Lieutenant Governor made an appearance at the Rotary Club of Alexandria today. ABC News’ Joel Massey caught up with him and has this report.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser spoke at the Rotary Club of Alexandria talking about the upcoming holiday tourism season as well as Mardi Gras.

“We talked about as we open back up our doors for tourism all the great things going on in Louisiana with the fairs and festivals, Mardi Gras around the corner. And then of course the Maci’s parade and the Rose parade this year that really kicked us off for Mardi Gras last year and helped us set records for Mardi Gras and family friendly affordable Mardi Gras all over Louisiana.”

Nungesser talked about how important tourism is for the state’s economy.

“Well, it’s big business. It’s an economic engine. It’s the fourth largest industry in the state, and in 2019, before Covid, visitors left behind 1.9 billion in taxes, that’s over 1,100 dollars per Louisiana family that you and I didn’t have to pay. And we’re just getting started. I see great opportunities to grow tourism in every corner of the state. We’ve done a great job, our team, with our local tourism folks to drive staycation, road trips, get out and take the brewery trail, all the byways and trials around Louisiana.”

Nungesser said the state’s tourism industry is still recovering from Covid.

“It’s not only tough getting back open after Covid, we have to do everything humanly possible to get people in the shops, restaurants and attractions or they won’t make it. The next two years are going to be critical to help every community get back to where we were before Covid.”

Nungesser is still considering a run for governor in 2023 here are his plans regarding that.

“We’re planning on taking a poll December 10. Hopefully we’ll know who’s in and who’s out. And then I plan to announce the second week of January after we get through all the New Year’s celebrations trying to lure tourists back here and we kick off the Mardi Gras season.”