Sunday, January 6, 2019
LHSC Grant Funding

KLAX TV, ABC 31
The Pineville Police Department is excited to announce that they have received grant funding through the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission. By receiving this funding it will give The Pineville Police Department the ability to conduct additional traffic safety enforcement activities, throughout 2019. The Pineville Police Department is thankful for the opportunity to promote changes in dangerous behaviors on the roadway, by encouraging seatbelt usage, enforcing distracted driver regulations, and encouraging sober driving. This will give us the opportunity to continue participation in Nationally recognized programs such as “Click It Or Ticket,” “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over,” and “One Text or Call Could Wreck It All.” Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Grant Funding is a continued asset, enabling The Pineville Police Department to continue to provide the highest quality of service to our citizens and to the visitors of our community.

