LHSAA sets postseason football guidelines

Tuesday evening, the LHSAA announced the official postseason football guidelines.

Due to COVID, things will go quite differently this year in terms of playoff bracket spots.

Despite the hectic year and numerous cancelations between programs, LHSAA Executive Director, Eddie Bonine, applauds his team and the programs across the state for at least getting this far without a significant shutdown.

He notes about 80% of schools across the state have played at least 5 games.

Major guidelines to be aware of:

-Playoffs are set to begin the week of Thanksgiving.

-A team must have played a minimum of 4 games to qualify for the postseason.

-Playoff brackets for non-select and select schools remain the same amount of participants.

-If a team has COVID-related issues, forcing them to forfeit, their set opponent will then take a “bye” and will move along in the bracket.

-District champions will not be awarded an automatic bid into this playoffs this year.

-The Prep Classic will be held in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, scheduled for December 26-28th.

This is developing and we’ll have more updates as they come.