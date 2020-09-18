LHSAA sets guidelines for fall sports competitions

The LHSAA sent out a memo regarding the guidelines for fall sports competitions with respect

to COVID-19.

In the letter sent, they mention that no plan can guarantee that an individual will not contract the virus but the recommendations in the plan are to help slow the spread.

All guidelines are subject to change with new received data.

The goal is to ensure everyone involved is safe.

More details in the link below:

https://files.constantcontact.com/dddb7521801/9320a8f0-a8f6-49a4-8d55-17e3ffb5ff73.pdf