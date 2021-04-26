LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets
The LHSAA released the 2021 softball playoff brackets. See where your favorite teams have landed below!
Semi-finals and championship games will be played from May 11-15th at Frasch Park, Sulphur, LA.
(https://www.lhsaa.org/baseball)
CLASS 5A
16 Alexandria v. 17 Pineville
CLASS 4A
1 Tioga v. 32 Eleanor McMain
9 Breaux Bridge v. 24 Leesville
CLASS 3A
9 Jena v. 24 Frederick A Douglass
12 Buckeye v. Crowley
13 Grant v. 20 Erath
CLASS 2A
2 Rosepine v. 31 Pickering
6 Springfield v. 27 Avoyelles
9 Bunkie v. 24 Lakeside
13 Many v. 20 Winnfield
14 Avoyelles Public Charter v. 19 Lake Arthur
CLASS 1A
8 Montgomery; BYE (will play East Beauregard in Regional Round)
15 Northwood-Lena v. 18 Ringgold
CLASS B
2 Anacoco; BYE (will play winner of Stanley/Lacassine)
8 Fairview; BYE (will play winner of Glenmora/Saline)
12 Pitkin v. Negreet
14 Oak Hill v. 19 Singer
CLASS C
1 Hicks; BYE (will play winner of Reeves/Starks in quarterfinals)
2 Simpson; BYE (will play South Cameron in regional round)
6 Hornbeck; BYE (will play winner Hackberry in regional round)
DIVISION III
8 Pope John Paul II v. 9 Holy Savior Menard (regional round)
DIVISION V
1 Grace Christian; BYE (will play Episcopal of Acadiana in quarterfinals)
3 University Academy; BYE (will play Family Christian in quarterfinals)