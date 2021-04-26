LHSAA releases baseball playoff brackets

The LHSAA released the 2021 softball playoff brackets. See where your favorite teams have landed below!

Semi-finals and championship games will be played from May 11-15th at Frasch Park, Sulphur, LA.

(https://www.lhsaa.org/baseball)

CLASS 5A

16 Alexandria v. 17 Pineville

CLASS 4A

1 Tioga v. 32 Eleanor McMain

9 Breaux Bridge v. 24 Leesville

CLASS 3A

9 Jena v. 24 Frederick A Douglass

12 Buckeye v. Crowley

13 Grant v. 20 Erath

CLASS 2A

2 Rosepine v. 31 Pickering

6 Springfield v. 27 Avoyelles

9 Bunkie v. 24 Lakeside

13 Many v. 20 Winnfield

14 Avoyelles Public Charter v. 19 Lake Arthur

CLASS 1A

8 Montgomery; BYE (will play East Beauregard in Regional Round)

15 Northwood-Lena v. 18 Ringgold

CLASS B

2 Anacoco; BYE (will play winner of Stanley/Lacassine)

8 Fairview; BYE (will play winner of Glenmora/Saline)

12 Pitkin v. Negreet

14 Oak Hill v. 19 Singer

CLASS C

1 Hicks; BYE (will play winner of Reeves/Starks in quarterfinals)

2 Simpson; BYE (will play South Cameron in regional round)

6 Hornbeck; BYE (will play winner Hackberry in regional round)

DIVISION III

8 Pope John Paul II v. 9 Holy Savior Menard (regional round)

DIVISION V

1 Grace Christian; BYE (will play Episcopal of Acadiana in quarterfinals)

3 University Academy; BYE (will play Family Christian in quarterfinals)