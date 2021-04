LHSAA released softball playoff brackets; latest results posted

The LHSAA released the 2021 softball playoff brackets. See where your favorite teams have landed below!

Semi-finals and championship games will be played from April 30th-May 1st at Frasch Park, Sulphur, LA.

CLASS 5A

26 MANDEVILLE V. 7 PINEVILLE

18 PONTCHATOULA V. 15 ASH

CLASS 4A

30 EDNA KARR V. 3 TIOGA

20 RAYNE V. 13 LEESVILLE

CLASS 3A

32 BOOKER T WASHINGTON (0) V. 1 GRANT (17)

30 CARROLL V. 3 JENA

28 LORANGER V. 5 BUCKEYE

26 MARKSVILLE (3) V. 7 STERLINGTON (13)

17 CHURCH POINT V. 16 CALDWELL PARISH

CLASS 2A

32 LAKEVIEW V. 1 MANY

30 DELHI CHARTER V. 3 ROSEPINE

29 JONESBORO-HODGE V. 4 WINNFIELD

27 AVOYELLES V. 6 D’ARBONNE WOODS

25 PICKERING V. 8 LOUREAUVILLE

17 SPRING FIELD V. 16 AVOYELLES PUBLIC CHARTER

CLASS 1A

18 ARCADIA V. 15 NORTHWOOD-LENA

4 MONTGOMERY

–BYE; WILL HOST BLOCK IN REGIONAL ROUND

CLASS B

24 MAUREPAS V. 9 ANACOCO

21 MONTEREY V. 12 OAK HILL

20 WESTON V. 13 PITKIN

17 CASTOR V. 16 FAIRVIEW

CLASS C

12 HORNBECK

–BYE; WILL PLAY EBARB IN REGIONAL ROUND

9 HICKS

–BYE; WILL PLAY EVANS IN REGIONAL ROUND

2 PLAINVIEW

–BYE; WILL PLAY SOUTH CAMERON IN REGIONAL ROUND

DIVISION III

14 ST. MARYS V. 3 HOLY SAVIOR MENARD

DIVISION V

6 GRACE CHRISTIAN

–BYE; WILL PLAY UNIVERSITY ACADEMY IN QUARTERFINAL ROUND

3 UNIVERSITY ACADEMY

–BYE; WILL PLAY GRACE CHRISTIAN IN QUARTERFINAL ROUND