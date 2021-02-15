LHSAA release girls’ basketball playoff brackets
The LHSAA has released the girls’ basketball playoff brackets. See where your favorite team has landed!
The first round begins this Friday, February 19th.
Marsh Madness begins March 1-6th, games will be played at Southeastern University.
*Denotes home game
5A
16 Pineville* v. 17 Ouachita Parish
4A
2 Huntington* v. 31 Peabody
15 Bolton* v. 18 George Washington Carver
3A
13 Caldwell Parish* v. Grant
2A
5 Avoyelles* v. 28 Winnfield
7 Rosepine* v. 26 Northeast
10 Many* v. 23 East Feliciana
13 South Plaquemines* v. 20 Bunkie
16 Avoyelles* v. French Settlement
1A
3 Northwood-Lena* — BYE
–Will play the winner of North Central/Plain Dealing or North Central/Arcadia
Class B
2 Fairview — BYE
–Will play winner of Pitkin or Weston
5 Anacoco — BYE
–Will play winner of Choudrant or Monterey
11 Glenmora* v. 22 Doyline
14 Oak Hill* v. 19 Forest
Class C
2 Hicks* v. 15 Central Jonesville
3. Plainview* v. 14 Pleasant Hill
Div III
6 Holy Savior Menard* v. John Pope Paul III
1 University Academy — BYE
–Will play either 4 Family Christian or 5 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville in semi-finals