LHSAA release girls’ basketball playoff brackets

The LHSAA has released the girls’ basketball playoff brackets. See where your favorite team has landed!

The first round begins this Friday, February 19th.

Marsh Madness begins March 1-6th, games will be played at Southeastern University.

*Denotes home game

5A

16 Pineville* v. 17 Ouachita Parish

4A

2 Huntington* v. 31 Peabody

15 Bolton* v. 18 George Washington Carver

3A

13 Caldwell Parish* v. Grant

2A

5 Avoyelles* v. 28 Winnfield

7 Rosepine* v. 26 Northeast

10 Many* v. 23 East Feliciana

13 South Plaquemines* v. 20 Bunkie

16 Avoyelles* v. French Settlement

1A

3 Northwood-Lena* — BYE

–Will play the winner of North Central/Plain Dealing or North Central/Arcadia

Class B

2 Fairview — BYE

–Will play winner of Pitkin or Weston

5 Anacoco — BYE

–Will play winner of Choudrant or Monterey

11 Glenmora* v. 22 Doyline

14 Oak Hill* v. 19 Forest

Class C

2 Hicks* v. 15 Central Jonesville

3. Plainview* v. 14 Pleasant Hill

Div III

6 Holy Savior Menard* v. John Pope Paul III

1 University Academy — BYE

–Will play either 4 Family Christian or 5 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville in semi-finals