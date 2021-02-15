Monday, February 15, 2021
LHSAA release girls’ basketball playoff brackets

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

The LHSAA has released the girls’ basketball playoff brackets. See where your favorite team has landed!

The first round begins this Friday, February 19th.

Marsh Madness begins March 1-6th, games will be played at Southeastern University.

*Denotes home game

5A 

16 Pineville* v. 17 Ouachita Parish

 

4A

2 Huntington* v. 31 Peabody

15 Bolton* v. 18 George Washington Carver

 

3A

13 Caldwell Parish* v. Grant

 

2A

5 Avoyelles* v. 28 Winnfield

7 Rosepine* v. 26 Northeast

10 Many* v. 23 East Feliciana

13 South Plaquemines* v. 20 Bunkie

16 Avoyelles* v. French Settlement

 

1A 

3 Northwood-Lena* — BYE

–Will play the winner of North Central/Plain Dealing or North Central/Arcadia

 

Class B 

2 Fairview — BYE

–Will play winner of Pitkin or Weston

5 Anacoco — BYE

–Will play winner of Choudrant or Monterey

11 Glenmora* v. 22 Doyline

14 Oak Hill* v. 19 Forest

 

Class C 

2 Hicks* v. 15 Central Jonesville

3. Plainview* v. 14 Pleasant Hill

 

Div III

6 Holy Savior Menard* v. John Pope Paul III

1 University Academy — BYE

–Will play either 4 Family Christian or 5 St. Joseph’s-Plaucheville in semi-finals

 

