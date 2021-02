LHSAA release boys’ basketball playoff brackets [SCHEDULE]

The LHSAA has released the girls’ basketball playoff brackets. See where your favorite team has landed!

The first round begins this Friday, February 26th.

Marsh Madness begins March 8-13th, games will be played at McNeese State in Burton Coliseum.

*Denotes home game

5A

7 ASH* v. 26 Chalmette

4A

11 Edna Karr* v. 22 Tioga

3A

7 South Beauregard* v. 26 Buckeye

10 Marksville* v. 23 Northeast

2A

3 Many* v. 30 Pickering

8 Rapides* v. 25 North Caddo

9 Morris Jeff Community* v. 24 Avoyelles Public Charter

15 Jonesboro-Hodge* v. 18 Avoyelles

1A

7 Northwood-Lena* — BYE

–Will play the winner of Homer or Plain Dealing

Class B

1 Anacoco — BYE

–Will play winner Monterey or Lacassine

8 Pitkin — BYE

–Will play winner of Negreet or Weston

6 Fairview — BYE

–Will play winner of Quitman or Dodson

Class C

1 Simpson* v. 16 Georgetown

4 Hornbeck* v. 13 Atlanta

2 Phoenix* v. 15 Hicks

Div V

8 Northside Christian* v. 9 University Academy

Div III

4 Holy Savior Menard* v. 13 Houma Christian