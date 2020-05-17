LHSAA postpones summer activities to June 8th

Earlier this morning, the LHSAA executive committee made the unanimous decision to postpone summer activities for all sports until Monday, June 8th.

As Louisiana approaches Phase One of re-opening the state, the committee is in conjunction with the orders of the Governor and other officials.

In the statement, they mention that the primary concern is the health of student athletes, coaches and other involved with specific teams.

More details to come as we get closer to June 8th.

For full details, you can visit the official statement: http://cdn.lhsaa.org/uploads/email/LHSAA_Summer_Rules_Memo_5-13-2020.pdf