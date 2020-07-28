LHSAA keeping August 3rd start date despite Phase 2 extension

The LHSAA will keep the original August 3rd start date.

The LHSAA was set to expire Summer Rules soon however, Phase 2 has been extended to August 7th, past the expiration date.

In the statement, Bonine mentions, “Some felt though we should push the start date back; however, after many conversations with my Section III colleagues and other consultations, I (we) have decided to keep the August 3rd start date.”

Also in the statement, Bonine says that teams have the option to opt out of the August 3rd start date and until Louisiana enters Phase III, the start of regular football season, scrimmages, jamborees and competitions will be adjusted.

Read full statement below: