LHSAA Girls Soccer playoff brackets released
The LHSAA released the girls’ soccer playoff brackets.
See below where your favorite team is ranked!
Championship games will be at Southeastern University at Strawberry Field, February 24th-27th.
The Bi-District round will begin between February 2-5th.
DIVISION I
7 Northshore* v. 26 Pineville
9 Scholastica* v. 24 Alexandria
DIVISION II
14 Ouachita Parish* v. 19 Tioga
DIVISION IV
4 Grace Christian – BYE
**Will play the winner of (13)Metairie Park Country Day/(20)St. Charles