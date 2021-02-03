LHSAA Girls Soccer playoff brackets released

Wednesday, February 3, 2021
The LHSAA released the girls’ soccer playoff brackets.

See below where your favorite team is ranked!

Championship games will be at Southeastern University at Strawberry Field, February 24th-27th.

The Bi-District round will begin between February 2-5th.

 

DIVISION I

7 Northshore* v. 26 Pineville 

9 Scholastica* v. 24 Alexandria 

 

DIVISION II

14 Ouachita Parish* v. 19 Tioga

 

DIVISION IV

4 Grace Christian – BYE 

**Will play the winner of (13)Metairie Park Country Day/(20)St. Charles 

