LHSAA Girls’ Basketball Brackets are set

The LHSAA has released the basketball brackets for the girls team. Check out below to see where our CenLA teams have landed:

The first round of games will be held this Thursday, February 20th. Finals are at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, March 3-7th.

CLASS 5A:

9 Pineville

24 St. Amant

CLASS 4A:

11 Bolton

33 Morgan City

12 Northwood-Shreveport

21 Tioga

8 Neville

25 Peabody

CLASS 3A

14 Buckeye

19 Ville Platte

CLASS 2A

3 Avoyelles Public Charter

30 Northeast

5 Amite

28 Avoyelles

15 Rosepine

18 Lakeview

16 St. Helena College and Career Academy

17 Rapides

14 Indepenence

19 Many

CLASS 1A:

10 Northwood-Lena

23 Basile

15 Gueydan

18 Oberlin

CLASS B:

12 Anacoco

21 Simsboro

14 Glenmora

19 Castor

9 Monterey

24 Pitkin

CLASS C:

2 Hicks — Bye

4 Plainview — Bye

11 Hornbeck

22 Kilbourne

DIVISION III:

7 Holy Savior Menard

10 Dunham