Thursday, February 20, 2020
LHSAA Girls’ Basketball Brackets are set

The LHSAA has released the basketball brackets for the girls team. Check out below to see where our CenLA teams have landed:

The first round of games will be held this Thursday, February 20th. Finals are at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, March 3-7th.

 

CLASS 5A: 

9 Pineville

24 St. Amant

 

CLASS 4A: 

11 Bolton

33 Morgan City

 

12 Northwood-Shreveport

21 Tioga

 

8 Neville

25 Peabody

 

 

CLASS 3A

14 Buckeye

19 Ville Platte

 

CLASS 2A

3 Avoyelles Public Charter

30 Northeast

 

5 Amite

28 Avoyelles

 

15 Rosepine

18 Lakeview

 

16 St. Helena College and Career Academy

17 Rapides

 

14 Indepenence

19 Many

 

CLASS 1A: 

10 Northwood-Lena

23 Basile

 

15 Gueydan

18 Oberlin

 

CLASS B:

12 Anacoco

21 Simsboro

 

14 Glenmora

19 Castor

 

9 Monterey

24 Pitkin

 

CLASS C: 

2 Hicks — Bye

4 Plainview — Bye

 

11 Hornbeck

22 Kilbourne

 

DIVISION III: 

7 Holy Savior Menard

10 Dunham

