LHSAA Girls’ Basketball Brackets are set
The LHSAA has released the basketball brackets for the girls team. Check out below to see where our CenLA teams have landed:
The first round of games will be held this Thursday, February 20th. Finals are at the Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, March 3-7th.
CLASS 5A:
9 Pineville
24 St. Amant
CLASS 4A:
11 Bolton
33 Morgan City
12 Northwood-Shreveport
21 Tioga
8 Neville
25 Peabody
CLASS 3A
14 Buckeye
19 Ville Platte
CLASS 2A
3 Avoyelles Public Charter
30 Northeast
5 Amite
28 Avoyelles
15 Rosepine
18 Lakeview
16 St. Helena College and Career Academy
17 Rapides
14 Indepenence
19 Many
CLASS 1A:
10 Northwood-Lena
23 Basile
15 Gueydan
18 Oberlin
CLASS B:
12 Anacoco
21 Simsboro
14 Glenmora
19 Castor
9 Monterey
24 Pitkin
CLASS C:
2 Hicks — Bye
4 Plainview — Bye
11 Hornbeck
22 Kilbourne
DIVISION III:
7 Holy Savior Menard
10 Dunham