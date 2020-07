In a response to State Senator Cleo Fields and others, (https://klax-tv.com/state-senator-calls-for-cancellation-of-fall-high-school-sports-concerning-coronavirus-spread/) the LHSAA announced that they’re fully committed to the safe return of of high school athletics this fall.

The LHSAA believe that competition supports the physical, emotional and mental well-being of student-athletes.

For the full statement, read below: