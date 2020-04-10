LHSAA cancels remainder of winter and spring sports

Earlier today, Executive Director, Eddie Bonine, and other LHSAA staff made the decision to cancel the remainder of winter and spring sports.

In the press release, he mentions the argument of allowing the boys’ championship games to finish in its entirety (Note: Championship games being played without fans) and mentions that the severity of the situation at the time was not at large as it is now.

He empathizes with seniors who will now not be able to finish their high school careers. “We understand the hardships and disappointments everyone, especially the class of 2020, is enduring due to closure of school facilities, but our unwavering focus must now remain on doing our part by continuing to follow any/all mitigation measures set forth by our Governor.

For the full press release, you can visit the link below:

http://cdn.lhsaa.org/uploads/email/LHSAA_Coronavirus_Update_4-9-2020.pdf