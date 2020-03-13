LHSAA Cancels High School Fishing Regional Tournaments in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (March 13, 2020) – The Louisiana High School Athletic Association (LHSAA) in conjunction with FLW and The Bass Federation (TBF), announced today the cancellation of three High School Fishing Regional Tournaments scheduled for Saturday, March 14 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Regional Tournaments that have been canceled are:

Region 1 – Caney Lake in Chatham, La.

Region 3 – Atchafalaya Basin in Berwick, La.

Region 4 – Bayou Segnette in Westwego, La.

All high school teams that were registered to compete in the events will automatically advance to the LHSAA State Championship tournament. The full LHSAA bass fishing rules can be found here. The LHSAA State competition originally scheduled for April 3-4 on Cross Lake in Shreveport, Louisiana, will be rescheduled so as not to conflict with the statewide Louisiana school closings through April 13 that were announced earlier today.

Decisions regarding future events will be made in the coming weeks as LHSAA, FLW and TBF monitor the situation with COVID-19 under the guidance of medical and Public Health professionals. The decision was made to safeguard the health and well-being of all involved.

FLW, TBF and the LHSAA recommend that everyone follow the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) on everyday prevention of viral infection, which include:

Stay home when sick or living with a sick person.

Cover the nose and mouth when sneezing or coughing.

Wash hands often with soap and water.

Routinely clean frequently touched surfaces and objects.

Limit face-to-face contact.

Consult a healthcare provider as needed.

For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

About FLW

FLW is the world’s largest tournament-fishing organization, providing anglers of all skill levels the opportunity to compete for millions in prize money across five tournament circuits. Headquartered in Benton, Kentucky, FLW and its partners conduct more than 290 bass-fishing tournaments annually around the world, including the United States, Canada, China, Italy, South Korea, Mexico, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Zimbabwe.

FLW tournament fishing can be seen on the Emmy-nominated “FLW” television show while Bass Fishing magazine delivers cutting-edge tips from top pros. Acquired by Major League Fishing in late 2019, FLW is expanding its programming in 2020 to the Outdoor Channel and the Sportsman Channel as well as on-demand at MyOutdoorTV (MOTV).

About the Bass Federation

The Bass Federation Inc. (TBF) is the nation’s largest and oldest organized grassroots fishing, youth and conservation organization and a member of the Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame. TBF is owned by those it serves and dedicated to the sport of fishing. TBF-affiliated state federations and member clubs conduct more than 20,000 events each year and have provided a foundation for the entire bass fishing industry for nearly 50 years. Visit bassfederation.com or highschoolfishing.org for more information.