LHSAA Boys’ Soccer playoff brackets released

The LHSAA released the girls’ soccer playoff brackets.

See below where your favorite team is ranked!

Championship games will be at Southeastern University at Strawberry Field, February 24th-27th.

The Bi-District round will begin between February 2-6th.

*Denotes home game

DIVISION I

14 Pineville v. 19 Baton Rouge

16 Alexandria* v. 17 Lafayette

DIVISION II

10 East Jefferson* v. 23 Tioga

DIVISION III

13* Leesville v. 20 Morgan City

10 St. Louis Catholic* v. 23 Grant (2/5, @6:00pm)

DIVISION IV

5 Holy Savior Menard — BYE; will play winner of (12) Glenmora/(21) Covenant Christian

15 Rapides* v. 18 Dunham