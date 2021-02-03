LHSAA Boys’ Soccer playoff brackets released
The LHSAA released the girls’ soccer playoff brackets.
See below where your favorite team is ranked!
Championship games will be at Southeastern University at Strawberry Field, February 24th-27th.
The Bi-District round will begin between February 2-6th.
*Denotes home game
DIVISION I
14 Pineville v. 19 Baton Rouge
16 Alexandria* v. 17 Lafayette
DIVISION II
10 East Jefferson* v. 23 Tioga
DIVISION III
13* Leesville v. 20 Morgan City
10 St. Louis Catholic* v. 23 Grant (2/5, @6:00pm)
DIVISION IV
5 Holy Savior Menard — BYE; will play winner of (12) Glenmora/(21) Covenant Christian
15 Rapides* v. 18 Dunham