Wednesday, February 3, 2021
LHSAA Boys’ Soccer playoff brackets released

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

The LHSAA released the girls’ soccer playoff brackets.

See below where your favorite team is ranked!

Championship games will be at Southeastern University at Strawberry Field, February 24th-27th.

The Bi-District round will begin between February 2-6th.

*Denotes home game

 

DIVISION I

14 Pineville v. 19 Baton Rouge 

16 Alexandria* v. 17 Lafayette 

 

DIVISION II

10 East Jefferson* v. 23 Tioga

 

DIVISION III

13* Leesville v. 20 Morgan City 

10 St. Louis Catholic* v. 23 Grant (2/5, @6:00pm)

 

DIVISION IV

5 Holy Savior Menard — BYE; will play winner of (12) Glenmora/(21) Covenant Christian

15 Rapides* v. 18 Dunham 

