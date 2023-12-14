Louisiana Housing Corporation Launches the Minority, Women, and Veteran-Owned Business Directory

Thursday, 14 December 2023—The Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC) proudly announces the launch of a comprehensive online directory, aimed at increasing the material participation of minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses in the LHC funded programs and to connect consumers with businesses committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

In a world that increasingly values diversity, LHC recognizes the vital contributions of minorities, women, and veteran entrepreneurs. The online Directory is a central hub, facilitating access to various businesses across various industries, fostering economic growth, and promoting a more inclusive marketplace.

These specific business owners can fill out a form online to join LHC’s repository of Louisiana-based Minority, Women, and Veteran-Owned Businesses. The Directory will be a living online document, updating over time as LHC collects willing participants.

“Creating sustainable partnerships that empower Louisiana business owners is an important role for LHC,” said Interim-Executive Director Marjorianna Willman. “We want to be more inclusive, ensuring everyone has a seat at the table to showcase their products, services, and talents. Creating this platform will allow collaboration among many groups wanting to conduct business with LHC.”

To learn more about the LHC Minority, Women, and Veteran-Owned Businesses Directory. Please visit www.lhc.la.gov/dbe.