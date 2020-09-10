Thursday, September 10, 2020
LHA Foundation Establishes Fund for La. Hospital Heroes Affected by Hurricane Laura

Jacque Murphy

September 9, 2020 (Baton Rouge) – The Louisiana Hospital Association Research and Education Foundation (LHAREF) established the Louisiana Care Fund to assist hospital employees who experienced significant property loss or personal hardship as a result of Hurricane Laura.  

 “Louisiana hospital employees braved a destructive Category 4 hurricane in the midst of a pandemic, and they remained on the frontlines during a mandatory evacuation to save patients’ lives before, during and after the storm,” said LHA President & CEO Paul Salles. “These hospital heroes, who show extraordinary compassion and commitment every day and during crises, must now begin to rebuild their own lives, and our hope is that this fund will provide a little extra relief.” 

 Businesses and individuals can contribute online at www.LouisianaCareFund.org or mail a check made payable to the Louisiana Care Fund, with a completed donation form, to the LHA Research and Education Foundation, 9521 Brookline Avenue, Baton Rouge, LA 70809. Contributions are tax deductible, and all administrative services are being provided in kind so that 100 percent of donations will be used to assist hospital employees affected by the storm.  

