Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Levin and Mary Street shooting arrest update

Meagan Glover 0 Comments

Alexandria, La. (May 19, 2020) – Alexandria Police made an arrest Monday in connection with a shooting investigation that occurred on May 1, 2020, at Levin and Mary Streets.

Jerrol Twuan Marshall, 42, of Alexandria was charged with attempted first degree murder, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, resisting an officer and three counts of contempt of court.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the Detective Division at 318-449-5099.

You May Also Like

Pineville Man Dies in Early Morning Shooting

KLAX TV, ABC 31

Attorney Addresses Cenla Chamber Regarding BP Oil Spill

KLAX TV, ABC 31

APSO is searching for domestic abuse suspect

Char Thomas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *