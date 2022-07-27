Letlow Visits America’s Southern Border

EAGLE PASS, TX – Congresswoman Julia Letlow (LA-05) visited the U.S.-Mexico border today as part of an official delegation led by Congressman Tony Gonzales (TX-23). During the trip, Letlow met with law enforcement and community leaders, in addition to participating in a ride along with both the U.S. Border Patrol and local sheriffs.

“It’s clear that we have both a national security crisis and a humanitarian catastrophe at our southern border,” Letlow said. “The Biden Administration is looking the other way while illegal drugs such as fentanyl pour into our country and hundreds of people are dying while trying to cross. Our law enforcement is completely overwhelmed and desperately in need of more resources. My colleagues and I have brought numerous bills to secure the border, but it’s past time for the President to put forward a solution.”

Letlow will return to Washington tomorrow as the House reconvenes for its final votes before the August recess.