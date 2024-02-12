Lent Not Just a Trendy Health Journey, Local Reverend Emphasizes Importance of Thinking Outside the Box

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Reverend Luke Lafleur says as the Mardi Gras season comes to a close and Lent begins, remember its not just a “trendy health journey”.

“You shouldn’t view lent just as a diet, a weight loss plan,” said Luke Lafleur of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The 40 days of lent include prayer, fasting, and giving. When it comes to fasting, Lafleur says it may be beneficial to abstain from more than food.

“Definitely social media, because I think nowadays a lot of people really latch onto that and we really do waste a lot of time with social media.”

Lafleur says we should think outside the box on what really distracts our attention.

“Some people it’s TV, maybe younger kids, teens or whatever, maybe it’s video games. Other people, there are people out there that do give up alcohol for the season of Lent. And as far as like giving things up, maybe limiting screen time on the computer or limiting the phone use to just necessary stuff does seem to really be the really big ones.”

He says fasting recalls Christs 40 days of wandering the desert with no food, and resisting the devil’s temptations.

Lent, literally asks us to live a little like Christ did, during that time of temptation.

“If you’re going to a little bit more of a challenge, they’ll maybe even like a few times during the week, sleep on the floor, give up their bed, just a little actual practice.”

And when it comes to tradition, like giving up meat on Fridays, replacing it with crawfish will be expensive this year, but it also gives us an unique opportunity.

“Say, you cant have crawfish, or you are not able to have crawfish, cant afford the crawfish… Baked fish. There’s another option; or shrimp…” said Lafleur “…or if you really want to just get, you know, hardcore, you can really just go tom, just to some like, some bread.”

Lent leads us to Easter and while fasting is the focus, Lafleur says to not forget the other aspects of the season.

“Also almsgiving. Who are those people in my area that are most in need that maybe i have not paid attention to? What can i give to them or what charities in my area can i help donate or volunteer at?

And like Christ’s journey in the desert, he says keeping Lent traditions can give us new perspectives and a renewed spirit.