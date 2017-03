Lent began yesterday with Ash Wednesday and it’s a time of reflection and sacrifice. Lent lasts for 40 days and leads into Easter Sunday.

The cathedral of Saint Francis Xavier in Alexandria explained the significance of Ash Wednesday and the Lenten season during mass, before marking those in attendance with ashes.

Ash Wednesday and Good Friday are days of fasting. Lent will end on Easter Sunday, which falls on April 16th.

KLAX ABC 31 News 3/2/17