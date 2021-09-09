Lengthy police chase ends in arrest

At approximately 7 pm on Tuesday, September 7th, 2021, deputies assigned to the Crime Suppression Unit observed the driver of a black Chevrolet Cruze run the stop sign at Green Street and Duhon Lane in Alexandria. When deputies activated their emergency lights in an attempt to stop the vehicle, the suspect vehicle refused to stop. At that time, deputies initiated a pursuit which went from Duhon Street to South MacArthur Drive, to Lower Third area and back to I-49 south, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph and lasting over 45 minutes.

During the pursuit, deputies observed the two suspects, later identified as Timothy Morris, 23 of Pineville, and Quintin Mitchell, 21 of Alexandria, throw items believed to be narcotics from the vehicle. On several occasions during the pursuit, the suspect vehicle struck the RPSO unit pursuing them and ran several vehicles off of the roadway. The suspects continued to flee travelling south on I-49 to the LA 112 exit and then crossing over to the north bound lane of I-49, eventually losing control and coming to a stop in one of the deep ditches near mile marker 70. Neither suspect was injured and they were taken into custody without further incident and placed under arrest. The vehicle was searched and more suspected marijuana was found along with a firearm. The vehicle was towed and deputies transported and booked both suspects into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on various charges. RADE agents also responded to the scene to conduct their investigation.

Bond for Morris was set at $186,000.00 and Mitchells bond was set at $51,000.00. Both subjects remain in jail at the time of this release.

We would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance in this pursuit; Alexandria Police Department, Louisiana State Police, Lecompte Police Department, Woodworth Police Department and US Marshals Violent Offender Task Force.

Arrestee: Timothy Morris, 23

of Pineville, LA

Charges: Running a stop sign

Flight from an officer

Reckless operation of a vehicle

3 counts Aggravated criminal damage

Obstruction of justice

6 counts Aggravated assault with a motor vehicle upon a peace officer

Convicted felon in possession of firearm

LA Fugitive (Woodworth PD warrant)

Arrestee: Quintin Mitchell, 21

of Alexandria, LA

Charges: Flight from an officer

Obstruction of justice

Possession CDS i