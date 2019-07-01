Lena man receives additional charge, bond increase

A man from Lena’s bond has been increased after detectives established sufficient probable cause for additional allegations against him.

36 year old Robert Boyd’s bond has been increased from $380,000 to $580,000.

He was originally arrested last month on multiple charges related to criminal sexual conduct involving juveniles under the age of 13.

After detectives continued their investigation and more juvenile victims were identified, warrants were granted for Boyd’s arrest.

He was booked on June 27th in reference to the additional sexually based crimes and remains at the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Detectives say their investigation is still on-going and additional arrests are possible.

Original Charges:

(4) Four Counts – Trafficking of Children For Sexual Purposes; Victim Under the Age of 13

(4) Four Counts – Molestation of a Juvenile; Victim Under the Age of 13

(4) Four Counts – Sexual Battery; Victim Under the Age of 13

(4) Four Counts – Obstruction of Justice

(1) One Count – Indecent Behavior with Juveniles; Victim Under the Age of 13

Additional Charge:

(21) Twenty One Counts – Sexual Battery; Victim Under the Age of 13