Lena Man Arrested for Aggravated Burglary in Boyce

On March 22nd , 2017, deputies responded to the 200 block of Ian Johnson Road, Boyce, in reference to a burglary. Once on the scene, deputies saw the extent of the burglary and requested Detectives from the Boyce Sub-station for assistance in the investigation. Crime Scene Unit also responded and processed the scene.

Detectives learned from the victim a list of items that were taken from the residence including electronics, currency, coins and firearms. Information was gathered and detectives began their investigation and through that investigation, some of the stolen property was located at a local second hand dealer. The suspect was identified as Javarius Deshon Battles from the Lena area.

Detectives developed enough sufficient evidence and probable cause to obtain arrest warrants and search warrants regarding this investigation. On March 24th , 2017, a search warrant was executed at the residence of Javarius Deshon Battles at 691 Old Highway 1 in Lena. During the course of the search, Battles was located at the residence along with the recovery of all the stolen firearms from the burglary on Ian Johnson Road along with another stolen firearm from a previous firearm burglary in 2015.

Battles was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center and booked for one count of Trespassing, one count of Criminal Damage to Property, one count Possession Stolen Property, one count Theft <$ 750, one count Aggravated Burglary, and five counts Possession Stolen Firearms.

Battles was released later that day on a $14,000.00 bond. Detectives say their investigation is still ongoing and more arrests are possible.