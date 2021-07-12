Legislative leadership speaks on passing of former Governor Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, LA — Senate President Patrick “Page” Cortez said, “It is with a heavy heart that I must speak on the passing of former Governor Edwin Edwards. He was a trailblazer for the state of Louisiana, serving as a state senator, US congressman and as Louisiana’s longest serving Governor, with 4 terms. His influence was greatly felt especially through his yearning to help minority groups and those less fortunate. His charm and wit along with his political fortitude will certainly be very much a part of his legacy.”

Speaker Clay Schexnayder said, “I first met Edwin Edwards before I was in politics and was working as a mechanic. The thing I admired most about him is whether I was working as a mechanic or serving as a Speaker of the House he treated me no different. He won over the people of Louisiana with a big personality and with compassion, holding the longest-running reign as governor to prove it. He stood up for what he believed whether it was the popular opinion or not and led our great state through both trying times and through days of great strength. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. I extend my thoughts and prayers to his family during this difficult time. May they find peace in knowing he lived a full life.”