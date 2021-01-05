Leesville Wampus Cats make hefty apperance in 3-4A All-District Team
The Wildcats finished the season 5-4 after losing in overtime to the Minden Crimson Tide in the second round of the playoffs.
This year marked their fifth consecutive winning season.
Below is the list of the Wampus Cats who made the 3-4A All-District Team.
1st Team
Caleb Gallashaw, RB
Khrystian Hoffpauir, WR
Braeden Bradley, TE
Mason Fitzgerald, OL
Christian Sage, DL
2nd Team
Layne Self, RB
AJ Bush, WR
Jacob Mount, QB
Jeff Keys, OL
Dante Milton, OL
Dashawn Grooms, DL
Frank Ford, LB
Kehmari Pruitt, DB
Chris Tyler, DB
Caleb Gallashaw, Return Specialist
Jacob Mount, Punter
Caden Catron, Kicker
Honorable Mention
Terry Evans, OL
Derrion Beebe, OL
Nathan Mawae, LB
Christian Patterson, LB
(Photo Courtesy: Rickie Smith)