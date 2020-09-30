Leesville Principal awarded

Alnata Dione Bradford is the principal of Parkway Elementary School in Vernon

District. She is the proud daughter of two Louisiana educators who share a

combined total of 65+ years of teaching experience. Her parents instilled in

each of their five children the importance of faith, love, and education. Bradford

began as the assistant principal of Parkway in 2016, and was appointed principal

in 2017. Parkway is located near an Army installation in Fort Polk, LA. The

school houses 580 students in Grades 1-4, and is over 90% military affiliated.

On average, Parkway tends to gain or lose five-seven students monthly due

to military deployments or station reassignments. Despite the challenges of

a transient population, Bradford remains resilient and ensures that notable

learning impact is made for all students. Under her leadership, Parkway was

recognized as an “A” school in 2017. Parkway was recognized last year as a

Louisiana “Top Gains” school with 10.1 growth points and was also honored

for receiving the most growth in the district with an SPS increase of 9.6 points.

Previously, Bradford taught 3rd grade at West Leesville Elementary for 15 years.

She received her Bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Southern

University A&M College and her masters in Educational Leadership from McNeese

State University. https://www.louisianabelieves.com/docs/default-source/awards/2021-teacher-and-principal-of-the-year-announcement.pdf