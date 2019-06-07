Leesville Police Department searching for missing woman

The Leesville Police Department is asking for assistance from the public in locating 24 year old Shelby Ann Johnson Simmons.

Shelby has not been seen or heard from since Mother’s Day, May 12th.

She was last seen with Corey Simmons in a navy PT Cruiser without hubcaps covering the face of the rims, the back glass window broken out and a garbage bag possibly covering it.

Shelby’s description:

-Height: 5’2″

-Weight: 105 pounds

-Hair color: Reddish Brown

-Eye color: Hazel

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shelby should contact the Leesville Police Department.