Leesville man sentenced to life in prison for soldier death

Tobias Williams, of Leesville, has been sentenced to life in prison for his connection in the 2016 death of Fort Polk captain Jonathan Ellis.

Williams was sentenced to life in prison this morning for second degree murder and forty years for obstruction of justice.

Captain Ellis was shot in the back of the head in September of 2016 and his shooter, Wanda Gordon, is currently serving 40 years for manslaughter after taking a guilty plea last year.

Williams admitted to burning Ellis’ body for about three days after Gordon shot him in the back of the head and investigators discovered his remains in a burn pile on William’s property and two other locations behind his house.

Ellis’ abandoned truck and cell phone, which had been sold, lead investigators to Williams and Gordon.