Leesville man sentenced to 39 years for sex charges involving juveniles

48 year old Jeffry Lee Johnson pleaded guilty on February 2nd to 2 counts of Molestation of a Juvenile and 1 count of Possession of Pornography Involving Juveniles with Intent to Distribute.

He was sentenced on April 10th to 12 years at hard labor for each molestation charge and 15 years for the possession of child pornography charge.

The sentences will be served without the chance of parole, probation or suspension of sentence.

Johnson was sentenced by Honorable Judge, Tony A. Bennett, Division A of the 30th Judicial District Court.