Friday, April 5, 2019
Latest:
Local Headlines 

Leesville man arrested for obscenity

Jojuana Phillips 0 Comments

45 year old Thomas Gillespie was arrested on April 2nd and charged with one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and one count of obscenity.

The administrator of a residential care facility in Vernon Parish told the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that a female patient claimed that a male entered her room without consent, exposed himself and began to perform an obscene act upon himself.

An investigation began and that’s when detectives were able to obtain surveillance video and identify Gillespie.

Gillespie was not and never has been employed by the care facility.

You May Also Like

Rapides Parish Fair Now Open

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Rapides Parish Fair Now Open

2 Arrested for Weekend Shooting

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on 2 Arrested for Weekend Shooting

Board of Regents Supports TOPS Change

KLAX TV, ABC 31 Comments Off on Board of Regents Supports TOPS Change

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Update: Message From Northwest Broadcasting CEO Brian Brady Re: DIRECTV