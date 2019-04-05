Leesville man arrested for obscenity

45 year old Thomas Gillespie was arrested on April 2nd and charged with one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and one count of obscenity.

The administrator of a residential care facility in Vernon Parish told the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office that a female patient claimed that a male entered her room without consent, exposed himself and began to perform an obscene act upon himself.

An investigation began and that’s when detectives were able to obtain surveillance video and identify Gillespie.

Gillespie was not and never has been employed by the care facility.